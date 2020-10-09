Gallery
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cozy Up After Romantic Dinner & 6 More Times They’ve Had Hot Date Nights

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love to show affection for one another on date nights! Take a look at the couple’s recent night out at Craig’s Restaurant and more date night pics!

There’s a lot of love between these two. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are completely head-over-heels for one another two years after they exchanged ‘I dos!’ And to this day, the couple still knows how to keep the spark of their romance alive by going out on date nights at their favorite hot spots to their low-key nights in their neighborhood.

Recently, the couple enjoyed a dinner date at Craig’s Restaurant in West Hollywood. The “Yummy” singer, 26, and supermodel, 23, looked positively smitten, as Justin wrapped his arm around Hailey as they left the popular venue on October 8. Hailey looked gorgeous in a light blue outfit, with matching top and pants. Justin sported a casual look, wearing an oversized sweater and taupe-colored pants. Both Justin and Hailey followed necessary safety precautions by wearing face masks to respect the health of other patrons.

What was so evident between these two was the immense love that they share. And their recent outing to Craig’s Restaurant isn’t the only time they’ve been affectionate on one of their hot date nights! Justin and Hailey have a habit of creating super sweet moments when they’re out on dates. These two really love to flaunt their romance, and fans just love to see it!

Long before the coronavirus pandemic, Justin and Hailey were almost always seen out and about together for date nights. The two often got cozy following their fun evenings out on the town. In the photo below, the young love birds wrapped their arms around one another after seeing a movie together in New York City. The pair were, and remain, one of the ultimate Hollywood couples, holding one another so tenderly and proving just how deep their adoration for one another is!

Over the course of their romance, however, Justin and Hailey have created such sweet and endearing moments during their romantic date nights. To see more photos of the A-list couple looking super smitten during their hot dates, check out more images in the gallery above.