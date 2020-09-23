Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Cozy Up In LA During Romantic Breakfast Date After 2-Year Anniversary

Power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin looked so loved-up when they stepped out for a casual breakfast date, just days after their two-year anniversary.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently marked two years of married life, and they look happier than ever! The power couple were spotted grabbing breakfast together in Los Angeles on September 23, and appeared seriously loved-up. The duo both cut casual figures as they looked prepared to ring in the cooler Fall weather, opting for heavy hoodies. The “Yummy” singer donned a large off-white sweater with green sweats and white sneakers, and covered up with a black protective face mask after leaving their car.

Meanwhile, his supermodel wife wore an oversized grey hoodie with mini bike shorts. She swept her hair back into a tight top knot, and accessorized with white sneakers, delicate gold jewelry, and a white protective face mask per CDC guidelines. The outing comes just one week after the adorable couple rang in two years of wedded bliss!

The adorable duo officially said “I do” in September of 2018, and celebrated the milestone with a sweet picnic on September 13 this year. “Sunday funday,” the Canadian crooner captioned a selfie of the duo. In the snap, they both wore white tees and Hailey held up a manicured hand to Justin’s chin. He donned a green beanie and she accessorized with fine gold jewelry as they marked two years of married life.

The “Sorry” hitmaker also posted a video of his wife wearing a pair of jeans and a white tee while smiling for the camera. “2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” he captioned the video, which panned from the ground up to Hailey’s stunning face, while she held a red solo cup. After dating on-and-off for many years, Justin finally popped the question in 2018. They had two weddings: their first in a New York courthouse on Sept. 13, 2018 where they legally married, followed by a dreamy formal affair attended by all their family and friends at a resort in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019.