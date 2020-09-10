Hailey Baldwin Rocks Short Shorts & Crop Top For Romantic Dinner Date With Justin Bieber

Wednesday night was date night for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who hit up Nobu for a couples’ night out!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back in California and hitting up some of their favorite hot spots in town! On Wed., Sept. 9, that meant a dinner date at Nobu. The pair was photographed leaving the restaurant, where Justin protectively stood in front of Hailey as the paparazzi snapped away. Both stars were wearing their protective face masks amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As always, Hailey looked incredibly stylish for the night out. She wore a matching crop top and shorts set. The beige ensemble featured high-waisted shorts and a flowy shirt, which put her tanned skin fully on display. She completed the look with open-toed, beige heels, and her hair in pigtail french braids. Meanwhile, Justin was a bit more casual in his tie-dye shirt and baggy jeans.

It’s been quite a summer for Justin and Hailey, who have practically been inseparable. Due to many travel restrictions that are in place amidst COVID-19, the two decided to road trip through the United States on a tour bus instead of going anywhere internationally. The getaway allowed them a lot of one-on-one time, as well as some time with friends along the way.

At one point during the trip, Justin and Hailey met up with pal Kendall Jenner and her man, Devin Booker. Although Kendall and Devin haven’t publicly put a title on their relationship, they’ve been seen together quite a bit throughout the summer. The foursome reunited in Idaho for some quality time together at the beginning of September.

Along the way, Hailey and Justin have been taking fans on their journey. They’ve shared tons of photos and videos from their excursions and travels. Recently, Justin also wrote an emotional Instagram post about being so grateful for where he is in his life today. Of course, Hailey has a lot to do with that.

“I came from a small town in Stratford, Ontario, Canada,” Justin wrote. “I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame, I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and and frustrations dictate what I put my value in. My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power take over and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blindspots as well as learn from them! I want to walk in the plans God has for me and not try to do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad. I’m grateful I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way.”