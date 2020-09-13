Hailey Baldwin Rocks Daisy Dukes With Sexy Knee-High Boots On Romantic Date With Justin Bieber

Daisy Duke queen Hailey Baldwin stunned in short shorts which she paired with knee-high brown heeled boots. The supermodel hit the town for a night out with her hubby Justin Bieber.

Nobody rocks a pair of Daisy Dukes quite like supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23! The blonde beauty recently returned to Los Angeles with husband Justin Bieber, 26, after spending some time in Idaho, and they dressed to the nines for their latest date night. On September 11, the couple were spotted out on the town, grabbing dinner at celeb hot spot Catch, in West Hollywood, before they jumped in a party bus to another popular LA location, Delilah.

Hailey opted for a pair of short shorts which she paired with knee-high brown, patterned heeled boots. She dressed down in a back tee, and threw on a crocodile patterned leather jacket. The stunning model pulled her blonde tresses back into a tight ponytail, and accessorized with a black protective face mask and a black backpack.

Meanwhile, Justin cut a casual figure in a white and brown flannel top with grey pants and white sneakers. He threw a thumbs up, while accessorizing with a green beanie, an oversized chain necklace, and a watch. They were later seen leaving the restaurant with face masks on. Justin then took to Instagram to share a snap from inside the party bus, which were artfully blurry and colorful.

The loved-up couple, aka the king and queen of Instagram PDA, are massive fans of posting loved-up snaps on social media! The “Sorry” hitmaker and his supermodel wife.have been quarantined together throughout 2020, and we’ve seen them do all kinds of adorable things together. Whether they were road tripping across the US, or self-isolating in Justin’s native Canada, the duo made sure to document it all on social media for fans to swoon over.

One of the sweetest snaps was posted on July 14, and showed Hailey sitting in his lap. “I still can’t believe u chose me @haileybieber !!” he said of the supermodel. A shirtless Justin spread his legs while sitting on a blue and white striped lounge chair. Hailey perched herself in the middle, as she donned a green and purple tie dye tank top, which she paired with white short shorts and Nike Air Force One sneakers.