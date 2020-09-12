Justin Bieber Cuddles Bikini-Clad Hailey Baldwin In Lakeside Throwback Pic As He Teases New Music

Justin Bieber shared a sweet photo of himself posing with his arms around his wife Hailey Baldwin during a trip by a lake and an eye-catching photo that reminded his fans something new is coming in ‘1 week’.

Justin Bieber, 26, posted two photos that showed off two of the most important parts of his life – his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 23, and his music – when he shared Instagram posts on Sept. 11. The singer included a throwback photo of him and Hailey cuddling while sitting on a boat by a lake and a solo photo of himself posing in front of a blue background seemingly for new music and they both captured attention from many of his fans. In the first pic, he has his arms wrapped around his love as she smiles and wears a black bikini, and in the second, he’s wearing a striped long-sleeved top and matching shorts while standing with his head leaning down and his arms stretched out behind his back.

Justin captioned the lakeside pic with a funny face that he drew out and the solo pic with words that teased when fans can expect new music. “1 week,” it read. “Love everything about you two,” one fan wrote in response to the lovebirds’ pic while another called them “the best couple“. “Love you both,” a third commented.

Fans also expressed excitement over Justin’s hint at a new era of tunes. “We can’t wait,” one fan wrote while another asked if the song is “blue-themed”. “So excited,” a third said and a fourth assured him that they “are ready for the new era”.

Justin followed up his “1 week” pic with another pic that showed him sitting inside a spacious vehicle while holding onto a light fixture above him with one hand and holding his phone while looking down at it with the other. “Won’t let u go,” he captioned it, making many people wonder if his words are the title of or lyrics to a new song. He didn’t elaborate further than the post but another action seemed to confirm that he’s about to drop something big.

The “Let Me Love You” crooner shared links to jbsoon.com which contains one page that prompts visitors to pre-save music on both Spotify and Apple Music. Although it’s not yet clear if Justin’s news will involve a new song, music video, and/or album, it will be second time he’s given his fans something to dance to this year. Justin’s latest album, Changes, was released in Feb.