Exclusive
Hollywood Life

How Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Reacting To Fans Freaking Out That He Lip Synced Selena’s Name In New Video

MEGA
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber'Justin Bieber: Seasons' TV show premiere, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Jan 2020
Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Bris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696419_019.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. 25 Aug 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber out holding hands at Cafe Zingue in West Hollywood. Photo credit: Bris / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696419_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Beverly Hills, CA - Hailey Bieber arrives home bringing coffee to her hubby Justin while he is playing some basketball outside.Pictured: Hailey Bieber, Justin BieberBACKGRID USA 25 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 38 Photos.
and

Justin Bieber lip synched along to Drake as he rapped Selena Gomez’s name in DJ Khaled’s new ‘Popstar’ video & a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that Justin’s ‘just having fun’.

Social media went into a Jelena tizzy on Sept. 4 when Justin Bieber, 26, lip synched along to Drake‘s lyric, “Ariana, Selena, my visa” — but it turns out the Canadian star wasn’t thinking of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 28, at all. “Justin is not thinking at all about Selena with this new music or song, a source close to Justin spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, going onto explain that wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, also isn’t bothered by fan reaction.

“[Justin] and Hailey are paying no attention to what the fans are saying about Selena when it comes to the song,” the insider also added. “Justin is just having fun with it. This officially starts his big return to music with more to come soon. He’s excited it’s all finally happening,” they revealed. Justin most recently released the album Changes in Feb. 2020, was was originally scheduled to be on tour this summer until the shows were postponed due to COVID-19.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin married in Sept. 2018. (MEGA)

Hailey also briefly appeared in DJ Khaled‘s “Popstar” video, along with his longtime manager Scooter Braun, 39. “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl,” Drake raps as Justin lip synced along. “S— don’t even usually get this big without a Bieber face…You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy,” Drake also said on the track.

Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez began their on-again, off-again romance in 2010. (MEGA)

Notably, Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for years beginning back in 2010, with their final split in 2018. Justin went on to marry Hailey the following September, hosting an official wedding reception a year later in South Carolina. Selena’s epic ballad “Lose You To Love Me” made clear references to her lengthy romance with Justin, including the heart wrenching lyric, “In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy.”

As for Justin’s new music, sources have previously revealed that the star has been “recording during COVID” and “made an entire new project.” The source also said, “The album will have all new collaborators and the music is already blowing people away…Justin has already shot music videos recently and his fans are in for a massive surprise. It’s a pop album, but it’s going to have amazing vocals, incredible stories, really worldwide smashes.”