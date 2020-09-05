How Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Are Reacting To Fans Freaking Out That He Lip Synced Selena’s Name In New Video

Justin Bieber lip synched along to Drake as he rapped Selena Gomez’s name in DJ Khaled’s new ‘Popstar’ video & a source tells HL EXCLUSIVELY that Justin’s ‘just having fun’.

Social media went into a Jelena tizzy on Sept. 4 when Justin Bieber, 26, lip synched along to Drake‘s lyric, “Ariana, Selena, my visa” — but it turns out the Canadian star wasn’t thinking of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 28, at all. “Justin is not thinking at all about Selena with this new music or song, a source close to Justin spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, going onto explain that wife Hailey Baldwin, 23, also isn’t bothered by fan reaction.

“[Justin] and Hailey are paying no attention to what the fans are saying about Selena when it comes to the song,” the insider also added. “Justin is just having fun with it. This officially starts his big return to music with more to come soon. He’s excited it’s all finally happening,” they revealed. Justin most recently released the album Changes in Feb. 2020, was was originally scheduled to be on tour this summer until the shows were postponed due to COVID-19.

Hailey also briefly appeared in DJ Khaled‘s “Popstar” video, along with his longtime manager Scooter Braun, 39. “Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa/It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl,” Drake raps as Justin lip synced along. “S— don’t even usually get this big without a Bieber face…You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah/But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, ayy,” Drake also said on the track.

Notably, Justin and Selena dated on-and-off for years beginning back in 2010, with their final split in 2018. Justin went on to marry Hailey the following September, hosting an official wedding reception a year later in South Carolina. Selena’s epic ballad “Lose You To Love Me” made clear references to her lengthy romance with Justin, including the heart wrenching lyric, “In two months, you replaced us/Like it was easy.”

As for Justin’s new music, sources have previously revealed that the star has been “recording during COVID” and “made an entire new project.” The source also said, “The album will have all new collaborators and the music is already blowing people away…Justin has already shot music videos recently and his fans are in for a massive surprise. It’s a pop album, but it’s going to have amazing vocals, incredible stories, really worldwide smashes.”