Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Share A Romantic Snuggle In Swimsuits On ‘Dreamy’ Idaho Getaway — See Pics

Lake life! Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin were flawless in this sweet new photo from their recent getaway, where they enjoyed some time on a boat.

Hailey Baldwin, 23, shared some gorgeous new photos from her recent Idaho vacation! The BareMinerals model shared a sweet snuggle with husband Justin Bieber, 26, as the couple posed on a boat. Both Justin and Hailey were clad in their swimsuits for the vacation, with the 23-year-old looking incredible in a black bikini. As always, Hailey’s nude nails were on point as she rocked her stunning oval-shaped wedding ring.

“Last few weeks were equal parts dreamy and adventurous,” Hailey captioned the carousel post, including two sparkle emojis. Other snaps showed Hailey going for a swim in the lake — wearing a protective red life jacket, of course — as well as giving a thumbs up as she jumped into the water! The duo looked like they had a blast on the summer getaway, which also included a zip lining adventure. Hailey hilariously included a slow motion video of her mid-zip, smiling away as she moved at rapid speeds. Her skin was absolutely flawless in the short video as she appeared to be makeup-free.

Hailey’s famous pals and followers were loving the latest post, and made note in the comments. “How u make zip lining cute tho.. I just screamed canon ball lol,” actress Ruby Rose wrote, while Vanessa Hudgens simply added, “Cutie.” Justin’s stylish Karla Welch also posted, “Lake Life is the Best Life.” She can say that again! The couple seemed more in love than ever in the adorable photo of them together, looking completely unbothered by recent fan reaction to Justin lip synching the name of ex Selena Gomez, 28, in DJ Khaled‘s new music video.

Justin and Hailey were joined by friend, Kendall Jenner, 24, and her rumored new boyfriend Devin Booker, 23, on the distanced and nature-filled getaway. The group appeared to be in good spirits as they went for a stroll together on Sept. 3, also joined by Justin’s longtime friend and road manager Ryan Good, 36. The Changes singer, clad in a hot pink golf shirt, appeared busy on his phone as Kendall — rocking a tie-dye sweatshirt — and Devin trailed behind.