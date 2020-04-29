Devin Booker: 5 Things About NBA Star Spotted With Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner sparked romance rumors when they were recently spotted on a road trip but these two have history that goes way beyond them escaping Los Angeles together.

Has Kendall Jenner found love with yet another baller? The 24-year-old and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, 23, were seen outside a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona on Tuesday, April 28. He was spotted hanging out outside of his Mercedez-Benz Maybach, while the supermodel ran past fans in the parking lot to the car. Although they tried to remain low-key in casual outfits (Kendall even wore a hat), there was no mistaking them and their flashy car. Kendall more than likely has a thing for NBA players as she had a very public romance with Philadelphia 76ers’ athlete Ben Simmons in the past.

Devin has become quite the household name in recent years as his time in the professional sports world continues to be on the rise. Here are 5 things about the Michigan-native that you should know.

1: Money, Money Money. Devin’s financial game looks to be just as strong as his basketball one. He’s currently in the middle of a 5-year $158 million dollar contract with the Suns. It’s an impressive feat for someone who was drafted into the league at the age of 18.

2: A Historic Day. He became the first player in NBA history to debut at 18 years old after playing at least one year of college basketball (University of Kentucky). The historic game took place two days shy of his 19th birthday where he and The Suns played and lost against the Dallas Mavericks during their season opener in 2015.

3: He Apparently Romanced A Former KarJenner Family Pal. Devin was linked to Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF, two years ago. They even went on a double date with Kendall and Ben back in 2018!

4: He Paid Tribute To Kobe Bryant In An Amazing Way. Devin got a tribute tattoo for the late Kobe Bryant in March 2020 that read “be legendary” on one of his forearms. Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident two months earlier, wrote those words on a shoe of his that he gave to Booker after playing in a game against the Suns in 2016.

5: Devin & Kendall Are Just Friends… For Now. TMZ reports that these two are simply pals with nothing romantic getting in the way. They escaped Los Angeles for Arizona to get some “much-needed air” but avoided interactions with other people as much as possible due to the social distancing and physical distancing guidelines.