Kendall Jenner & Jordyn Woods’ Ex Devin Booker Spark Romance Rumors With AZ Road Trip

After weeks of being cooped up in quarantine, Kendall Jenner got away from L.A. on a road trip to Sedona — and she was joined by hunky NBA star, Devin Booker!

Kendall Jenner, 24, is spending some quality time with Phoenix Suns star, Devin Booker, 23, during her coronavirus quarantine. In a video, obtained by TMZ, the pair was spotted together at a rest stop in Arizona. They were on their way to Sedona, according to the site. Devin could be seen hanging out outside of his Mercedez-Benz Maybach, while Kendall ran past fans in the parking lot to the car. Although they tried to remain low-key in casual outfits (Kendall even wore a hat), there was no mistaking the well-known stars and their flashy car.

Although the Arizona road trip has sparked rumors that there’s something romantic going on between Kendall and Devin, TMZ reports that the two are just friends. “Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines,” a source told the site. “Devin is part of that small group.” The group took the road trip to Arizona in order to get some “much-needed air,” but avoided interactions with other people as much as possible, according to TMZ’s source.

In 2018, Devin was romantically linked to former Kardashian pal, Jordyn Woods. Kendall and then-boyfriend, Ben Simmons, even went on a double date with Jordyn and Devin in May of that year! It was reported that Jordyn and Devin split up sometime before Jan. 2019, which is when Jordyn kissed Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, at a party in Los Angeles.

Kendall was most recently linked to Ben, who she split from in early 2019, but reunited with at the end of the year. They spent a lot of time together at the beginning of 2020, and she even attended one of his NBA games with his parents. However, the romance has appeared to have cooled off once again, as they two have not been seen together since mid-February.