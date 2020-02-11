Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Are Getting Serious As She’s Seen With His Parents After NBA Game

Kendall Jenner was spotted out and about with her rumored on-again beau Ben Simmons and his parents after his basketball game in Philadelphia on Feb. 11.

It looks like things are heating up between Kendall Jenner, 24, and Ben Simmons, 23! The rumored on-again couple spent some time in Philadelphia together during and after Ben’s basketball game on Feb. 11 and Ben’s parents were with them! In a pic that was posted to Instagram, a smiling Kendall can be seen walking with the athlete and his folks after the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the home game and apart from looking genuinely happy, she looked fashionable! She wore a long black leather coat over a black top and jeans during the outing and appeared to be greeting an onlooker at the time the photo was snapped. Check out the pic of Kendall and Ben HERE!

A hangout with Ben’s parents definitely leans toward a serious type of relationship for the young lovebirds and it’s sweet to see! Before her latest appearance at the hunk’s game, Kendall was spotted at his Feb. 3 game against Miami Heat. She showed off a black sheer button-down top and jeans at that event and again, flashed a smile as she walked out of the venue.

Kendall and Ben broke up in May 2019 after dating for a year so their latest outings seem to confirm that the two have reconciled and are attempting to try a romance a second time. Although the two young stars have been mostly private about their relationship, a previous source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that their first breakup was only caused by conflicting schedules and nothing too serious. Perhaps the several months they spent apart has led them to better timing to pursue their love. We’ll be on the lookout to see where things between them go from here and we’re wishing them all the best!