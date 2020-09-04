Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have been spotted hanging out again, this time in Idaho with power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.

Kendall Jenner and her rumored new beau Devin Booker have joined power couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin in the Pacific Northwest for a couple’s retreat. With international travel restricted due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, A-listers are opting for summer getaways a little closer to home, and it seems Idaho is the location of choice! The foursome were spotted on September 3, looking laid back as they walked down a road together. Kendall donned a purple, green and blue tie-dye cropped tee, which she accessorized with dark sunglasses, while her NBA player beau opted for a black tee and a backwards baseball cap.

Justin’s longtime road manager Ryan Good was also spotted with them for the casual outing. The “Yummy” singer donned a bright pink button-down top with black shorts and colorful sneakers, while his supermodel wife wore black bike shorts, a cropped grey tank top, and an oversized green jacket. While Justin and Hailey have been in Idaho soaking up the sun, their pals Kendall and Devin were most recently spotted sneaking out of a restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

Kendall stunned in a little black dress for the outing while Devin cut a handsome figure in a button-down top while dining with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star. Although the duo are yet to confirm their couple status, it’s clear they’ve been enjoying each other’s company amid the coronavirus pandemic. The duo spent an intimate day at a beach in Malibu on August 18, where they were seen getting super close on the sand together.

“Kendall is having fun with Devin and seeing where it goes but she’s not seeing anyone else and neither is he,” a source close to the supermodel told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it … Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down.”