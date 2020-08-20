Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker appeared to be put romance speculation to rest as they shared an intimate moment while soaking up the sun at a beach in Malibu!

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker continued to fuel romance rumors during their August 18 trip to a Malibu beach! In the photos, which you can see here, Kendall showed off her long legs and strong core in a pink and white string bikini by Frankies Bikinis, while Devin flaunted his built body in swim trunks. The pair appeared to have a really great time soaking up the sun during the final days of summer and even were seen getting super close, as speculation continues to swirl that the two are more than just friends.

Devin is in “no rush to change the good fortune hanging out with [Kendall] has brought him. He is falling for her,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Indeed, Devin and Kendall have been spending a lot of time together this summer. Between a road trip to Arizona, running errands together, and a few dinner dates, these two are driving fans wild.

The supermodel, 24, and Phoenix Suns basketball star, 23, have even gotten a bit flirty on Instagram. After posting a selfie with a strawberry emoji caption, Devin left a comment on Kendall’s snap, saying, “I like strawberries,” to which Kendall replied with a series of strawberry emojis. To fans, the exchange all but confirmed that something is going on between the two, who are reportedly still “having fun.”

“Before he left for the NBA bubble he was part of her bubble and then the whole time he was away they kept in touch and now that he’s back they’re spending a lot of time together again,” a source shared with HL. “It’s working for now but part of the reason for that is she’s actually got the time to put into it,” the source revealed. “Usually her life is so busy she doesn’t really have the time to give to anyone else but the pandemic has made her slow way down. She seems to be very happy and he’s absolutely a part of that.”

Kendall and Devin have, according to our sources, bonded quite a lot, too. Between the two being total dog people and admiring each other’s success, they seem to be headed towards something more than just friendship. “[Devin] is very excited to see what happens next,” according to another source, adding that he “is happy that he has tons of time to make things even more serious.”