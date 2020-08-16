Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spark Romance Speculation After Intimate Date & Flirty Instagram Comment

Kendall Jenner was spotted looking amazing while leaving a Malibu restaurant in a flattering white strapless dress after going on a dinner date with Phoenix Suns basketball player Devin Booker.

Kendall Jenner, 24, and Devin Booker, 23, proved they’re getting to know each other when they were seen on a dinner date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA on Aug. 15! The model and the professional basketball player were photographed while leaving the popular location and looked dressed to impress. Kendall wore a figure-flattering white strapless mini dress while Devin looked casual but stylish in a black sweatshirt and jeans. Kendall’s sister Kylie Jenner, 23, was also spotted at the restaurant at one point.

Although Kendall seemingly squashed Devin dating rumors in the past, the two have sparked romance speculation a lot over the past few months since they’ve been on various outings together and even flirted with each other online. After Kendall shared a Boomerang style video of herself looking glamorous in gorgeous makeup on Instagram on Aug. 10 and captioned it with a strawberry emoji, Devin replied with the comment, “I like strawberries.” It didn’t take long for the brunette beauty to reply back with several strawberry emojis.

Before their latest outing and social media flirting session, Kendall and Devin spent some time together on a road trip in Sedona, AZ at the end of April. They also got together for Memorial Day weekend the following month and were spotted driving around in Kendall’s Mercedes G-Wagon. It doesn’t stop there either. They have continued to go on other dinner dates and posted similar pics from Arizona, where Devin’s basketball team, the Phoenix Suns is based, in July, leading many fans to believe they went on another private summer getaway together.

In the midst of Kendall and Devin’s hangouts, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the two have been friends for years. “Kendall and Devin have known each other and been friends for years and have always gotten along great so it’s really not a big deal that they’re spending time together,” the source said in May. “Whether or not that turns into something more is yet to be seen at this point but right now they’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.”

We guess we’ll just have to wait and see where Kendall and Devin’s friendship is headed from here but it’s nice to see them enjoying some fun times together! There are still a few weeks left of summer so we can’t help but wonder whether or not the two young stars have more good times planned soon!