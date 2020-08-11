Kendall Jenner Flirts With NBA Star Devin Booker On Instagram — See The Post

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker seemingly got a bit flirty on Kendall’s recent IG post where she shared a boomerang selfie in full makeup! Check out the pair’s exchange from the comment section here!

Things got a little fruity in Kendall Jenner‘s recent Instagram post. The stunning model, 24, took to the social media platform on August 10, posting a stunning selfie in full makeup with the boomerang filter. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet looked absolutely flawless, showing off her stunning eyes and finely-done eyebrows. A slew of fans took notice, including Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.

The NBA star, 23, took to the comment section of Kendall’s post, referencing her caption which was simply a strawberry emoji. “I like strawberries,” Devin coyly said. Kendall simply commented back with a string of strawberry emojis and tagging Devin’s Instagram handle! Fans have been keeping an eye on these two for months ever since potential romance rumors first started to heat up.

The two were first spotted hanging out together on a road trip to Arizona at the end of April. One month later, the pair got together for Memorial Day weekend and cruised around in Kendall’s luxury white Mercedes G-Wagon. Ever since then, the two have gone out to dinner, and even posted photos from Arizona towards the end of July — leading fans to believe the two went on yet another getaway.

With all of these sightings, and their cute exchange on the ‘Gram, there has to be something going on between these two. However, one source speculates that the pair are just really good friends. “Kendall and Devin have known each other and been friends for years and have always gotten along great so it’s really not a big deal that they’re spending time together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife at the end of May.

“Whether or not that turns into something more is yet to be seen at this point but right now they’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility.” Clearly, the two have been bonding quite a lot since their April road trip. A secondary source even thinks their relationship was already heating up long before their recent exchange!

“It’s looking very likely to turn romantic…everyone sees it,” the insider shared. “She is just playing hard to get and he loves that.” The Phoenix Suns have returned to play, following NBA precautions, and face-off against the Philadelphia 76ers today, August 11, at 4:30 pm ET. Perhaps, like many fans of the Suns, Kendall will have her eyes on the screen — and on one of the team’s rising stars — too!