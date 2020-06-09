Kendall Jenner enjoyed a night on the town as lockdown restrictions lighten up in Los Angeles. The stunning model showed off her long legs in a black mini skirt as she dined out with rumored flame Devin Booker at a Malibu hot spot!

Kendall Jenner is getting back to some semblance of normal by eating out! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 24, was seen on the evening of June 8 dining out with pal Devin Booker, 23, at the hot spot Nobu Malibu and couldn’t have looked better post-quarantine. Kendall dressed to the nines for the evening, donning a black mini skirt with a matching leather jacket and a pair of leather boots.

Nobu Malibu is a spot the entire Kardashian clan has been known to frequent, so it’s really no surprise that this is the first hot spot Kendall wanted to check out as Los Angeles begins to slowly lift restrictions connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. For her part, however, Kendall had previously been staying in her LA home and having a few socially-distant get togethers with friends and family.

One friend that Kendall has been enjoying seeing more of outside of quarantine is Devin. The Phoenix Suns basketball player has been spending a lot of time with Kendall, with the pair taking a road trip to Arizona in April and getting closer ever since. In fact, Kendall and Jordyn Woods‘ rumored ex were even seen on Memorial Day driving her Mercedes G-Wagon out of Van Nuys Airport, sparking romance speculation among fans.

However, a source close to the pair says that Kendall and Devin are just “having fun together” and are really good friends. “Kendall and Devin have known each other and been friends for years and have always gotten along great so it’s really not a big deal that they’re spending time together,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

“Whether or not that turns into something more is yet to be seen at this point but right now they’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. But right now because of the pandemic and the NBA season suspension they’re able to spend more time together than they normally would which has really helped them connect. Time will tell once things get back to normal.”

A secondary source added, “Kendall and Devin continue to hang out because they roll in the same cliques. Devin is really missing basketball right now so to be able to hang with her really makes him happy and he does like her a lot more than a friend. He is working on making it more and many think that Kendall is going to give him a chance. It’s in a wait and see moment right now, but they aren’t going to stop hanging out anytime soon, so the chances of their friendship getting to be anything more is certainly there.”