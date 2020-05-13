Kendall Jenner Shows Off Her Skateboard Skills In Spandex Shorts While Getting Fresh Air Amidst Lockdown

Kendall Jenner sported a pair of Adidas short-shorts and did some skateboarding with pal Justine Skye in Los Angeles amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Watch out Tony Hawk, there’s a new skateboarder shredding up Los Angeles! Kendall Jenner was seen on Tuesday, May 12, showing off her skateboarding skills while in lockdown with some pals, including singer Justine Skye. The 24-year-old model sported an Aerosmith T-shirt with Adidas spandex short-shorts. Kendall kept her balance on the skateboard pretty well, while goofing around with Justine and sharing a laugh with pals despite the Los Angeles lockdown.

Beyond her impromptu skateboarding excursion, Kendall has been finding incredibly creative ways to keep herself entertained during her isolation. And fans are honestly loving some of her choices! On the same day as her skateboarding trip, Kendall shared one of the hottest photos Instagram has ever seen. The model posed up in “Hollie Teddy” lingerie designed by LONELY and retailing for $135! “Did my makeup n stuff,” she nonchalantly captioned the pic. Kendall’s fans were obsessed with the photo, and even her sisters praised the look! “This is rare kendall content,” Kylie Jenner commented on the photo, to which Kendall replied, “quarantine” with a shrugging emoji. Even Khloe Kardashian was impressed with her little sister’s look, commenting “wow wow wow!” We couldn’t agree more!

During her time in quarantine, Kendall’s social media has featured quite a few throwback photos and posts, as she, like so many, longs for the days when things had some semblance of normality. She has, however, been able to see some friends and family members, including sister Kylie. The two appeared in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande‘s music video for their new tune “Stuck With U,” which featured a slew of celebrity appearances! Kendall and Kylie danced around on the tennis court of Kylie’s new $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion and for a moment it was like everything was back to normal!

But Kendall, her family and friends, and the citizens of LA County will more than likely have to keep finding creative ways to stay entertained and stay safe as the lockdown continues for a number of months. On May 12, the county’s Public Health Director, Barbara Ferrer, acknowledged that Los Angeles will “with all certainty” remain under stay-at-home orders through summer, according to the Los Angeles Times. As such, Kendall and her family, who have been documenting their time in isolation on social media, will have to continue to follow the necessary guidelines as the coronavirus pandemic persists.