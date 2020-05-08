KarJenner Fans Think Kylie & Kendall Jenner Are Reunited In Quarantine After Music Video Cameo

Kylie and Kendall Jenner made a cameo appearance in Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s star-studded ‘Stuck With U’ video — and fans believe the sisters are quarantined together.

Justin Bieber teamed up with Ariana Grande for “Stuck With U,” a slow jam featuring dozens of celeb cameos in the track’s music video. Amid the many charming clips that appeared in the May 8 video, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner danced together in a short snippet filmed at the 22-year-old’s new $36.5 million estate! Kylie dipped her big sis on the tennis court of her new mansion — and fans are convinced this means the pair have been reunited amid the stay-at-home order that went into effect in California nearly two months ago.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has been hunkered down with her ex Travis Scott and their two-year-old daughter Stormi, perhaps Kendall will also be spending time with her little sis while in quarantine. A string of other celebs also appeared in the video, including Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis and Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley, along with like Jaden Smith, Gwyneth Paltrow and Lil Dicky. Meanwhile, Stephen and Ayesha Curry also made a surprise appearance! The married couple snuggled with each other on an outdoor sofa while enjoying a drink, making it clear that they certainly don’t mind being stuck with one another. Aw!

Of course, Justin and Ariana made their own cameos as well! Ariana cuddled with her cute dog Toulouse for her singing solos, but towards the tail-end of the video, a new face pops up: Dalton Gomez’s! The LA real estate agent has been rumored to be Ari’s boyfriend since March of 2020, but it looks like this budding romance is now confirmed. Meanwhile, Justin went on a romantic stroll with wife Hailey Baldwin in the beautiful Canadian countryside, where they’ve been isolating for the last few weeks. The video overall was a heartwarming montage of people spending quality time with their loved ones (in the safety of their homes), and it was a unique way to raise money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Ariana and Justin, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, shared the news of their charity single on May 1. “grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release,” tweeted Ariana, continuing her never-ending boycott of the Shift key on her keyboard. “proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to [First Responders Children’s Foundation] to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”