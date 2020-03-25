Ariana Grande’s New BF Revealed As They Quarantine Together After Her Mikey Foster Split

The man popping up in some of Ariana Grande’s Instagram Stories while she’s quarantined isn’t just a friend — it’s the guy she’s been dating, according to a new report!

Ariana Grande has a new man in her life, and they’re already inseparable — because they’re quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic! Fans noticed that there was a mystery man in several of Ariana’s quarantine Instagram Story videos, including one where the guy in question was petting her dog. The singer was careful to never reveal the guy’s face, but TMZ reports that he IS her boyfriend, and they’ve revealed his identity as Dalton Gomez.

Dalton is a real estate agent in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The site reports that he handles mutli-million dollar listings, and that he and Ariana have been seeing each other for “several months.” Back in February, Ariana was photographed kissing a mystery man while hanging out at a bar in California, and TMZ says that Dalton is that guy. Interestingly, just days before that PDA session, Ariana was photographed holding hands with her ex, Mikey Foster, in Disneyland, so the timeline is a bit confusing.

However, as HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY confirmed, Ariana and Mikey were officially broken up by the beginning of March, which means that Ariana’s been devoting her full attention to Dalton. “[Ariana and Mikey] were just enjoying their chemistry,” our source explained. “It ended up not being what they had thought would happen, and they are totally cool with it.”

Ariana follows Dalton on Instagram, and he has been seen in social media photos with another big star, Miley Cyrus. He may not be IN the Hollywood scene, but he definitely appears to roll with the same kind of crowd as Ariana does!