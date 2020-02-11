Things got steamy for Ariana Grande during a night out on Feb. 8. The singer was caught kissing a mystery man on video, just days after she sparked rumors of a romance with Mikey Foster.

It looks like Ariana Grande is debunking those rumors that she’s dating Mikey Foster — by packing on the PDA with someone else! In a video obtained by TMZ, the singer cuddles with her mystery suitor in a booth at Bar Louie in Northridge, California on Feb. 8. She leans in close to her apparent new beau, and even kisses him at one point! The pair arrived at the San Fernando Valley bar around 1:00 a.m. and were with a group of friends, according to TMZ. Ariana reportedly only sipped on water, and the group left after 30 minutes.

Just days before this PDA-filled night out, Ariana was photographed hanging out with Social House singer, Mikey Foster, at Disneyland. The two collaborated on the song “Boyfriend” in 2019, and rumors that they were an item first surfaced after the song came out in Aug. 2019. They’ve been seen hanging out quite a bit ever since, but there is reportedly nothing romantic going on between them, TMZ reports. Ariana seems to truly be living her best single life after being in two serious relationships over the course of two and a half years.

The 26-year-old dated Mac Miller from 2016 until the spring of 2018, and shortly after they broke up she was linked to Pete Davidson. The two were engaged by the end of May 2018, but broke things off in October, just weeks after Mac’s death. After the breakup, Ariana poured herself into her work, and wound up releasing an album, Thank U, Next, in Feb. 2019.

For most of 2019, Ariana was on the road and spending time connecting with her fans. Since her tour ended in December, she’s been laying low and enjoying her time off, but she did resurface for a performance at the Grammys on Jan. 26. Looks like she could very well be starting a new romance behind the scenes, though!