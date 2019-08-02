Ariana Grande just dropped the song and super sexy music video for ‘Boyfriend’ along with Social House’s Mikey Foster that has fans sure they’re an item.

Ariana Grande has had Social House as the opening act on her Sweetener tour and appears to have developed quite a close relationship with lead singer Mikey Foster. The two collaborated on her new single “Boyfriend” that dropped on Aug. 2 and that’s exactly what some fans think he is to the singer now. The sizzling music video featured the two going back and forth trying to fight off the massive crush they had on each other before finally making out at the end. Now Arianators are wondering if Mikey is Ariana’s new guy.

“They’re seriously enjoying each other’s company, and have quietly been elevating their relationship. However, they are far from boyfriend/girlfriend…and are apparently just feeling things out, The Blast reports. Fans noticed their connection in June when on her birthday Mikey shared a photo of her as a child to his Instagram and wrote “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙.” After the release of “Boyfriend and the off the charts chemistry the two had in the video, fans are begging for them to be a couple.

Ariana commented on a photo Mikey posted on Aug. 2 to his Instagram of the two holding hands on set and wrote “screaming @alfredoflores these are so sweet 🥺🖤🙏🏼🏹,” thanking the photographer for capturing such an adorable moment. A fan named Chelsea wrote “The cutest!! Love this song and video!! It’s everything. Stop being the cutest couple. 🙌🏼🤗❤️.” “we don’t want to start shipping but … 😍🏹,” another person wrote while an Ari fan added “We stan a not very official couple.” A very excited fan wrote “WE ALL KNOW THAT YOU LOVE HER AND SHE LOVES YOU HONEY”

we wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person … but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone. 🖤 #Boyfriendtonight https://t.co/IHQ3cRC9iy — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 2, 2019

Ariana and Social House — which is the duo of Mikey and Charles “Scootie” Anderson — have worked together before “Boyfriend, as they assisted on her smash singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” Ariana told fans on Aug. 1 about the “Boyfriend” video that, “We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take the leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person…but also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone” and fans are wondering if she was referring to Mikey, with many asking her to “spill the tea.”