Ariana Grande & Mikey Foster Split After 9 Months Of Dating: The Reason For Their Breakup Revealed

Ariana Grande and Mikey Foster have split, sources confirm to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and we have all the tea on why this couple decided to end their romance.

Ariana Grande, 26, and Mikey Foster, 32, have split after nine months of dating. A source close to the Grammy Award winner and the Social House singer spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on why the duo called things off after rumors swirled that they began dating as far back as June 2019. “Ariana and Mikey were a fling that was fun but it wasn’t ever going to lead into something super serious,” an insider explained.

“Ariana really liked Mikey, but she wasn’t head over heels over him,” the source added. “They were just enjoying their chemistry and tried to see if it could be more. It ended up not being what they had thought would happen and they are totally cool about it. They had fun and they are friends. No real drama to worry about. Hearts aren’t broken.”

As we previously reported, Ariana was spotted packing on the PDA with a mystery man in a booth at Bar Louie in Northridge, CA on Feb. 8. The pair were photgraphed at the San Fernando Valley bar around 1:00 a.m. and were with a group of friends. A second source EXCLUSIVELY revealed that the incident may have led to Ariana and Mikey’s split. “Mikey realized things were officially done between him and Ariana when he saw those photos of her making out with another guy,” the friend said.

“He knew things between Ariana and whoever that guy was had to mean something because he’s pretty sure Njomza was among the group of friends they were with,” the pal continued. “In [Mikey’s] eyes that meant Ariana was comfortable enough to allow him to hang with her inner circle. Mikey has no hard feelings though and he cares about Ariana no matter what. They’ve been friends for years and he will still work with her because he knows they make great music together. There’s no hard feelings on his end and it’s all positive vibes.”

The relationship rumors started after Ariana and Mikey dropped the sizzling music video for “Boyfriend” in Aug. 2019 which ended with them making out. After seeing the PDA, Ariana’s fans were convinced that something was going on between the two. The evidence stretches back to June, when Mikey shared a cute throwback pic of Ariana to Instagram on her 26th birthday (June 26). He captioned it, “Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday 💙.”