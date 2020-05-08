Kylie Jenner, Kendall & More Stars Make Cameos In Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande’s New Music Video

Quarantine isn’t so bad when you’re isolated with the right people, like the Jenners or Currys! Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande shared this message of hope on their new song, ‘Stuck With U.’

It’s a collaboration that many have wanted for years. All it took was a global pandemic to make it happen. Justin Bieber teamed up with Ariana Grande for “Stuck With U,” a slow jam for these troubling times. Countless fans — and a few celebrities! — submitted home videos of their quarantines for the track’s music video, which dropped on May 8. Amid these many charming clips, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner made a special cameo together! Kylie danced with Kendall (and even dipped her) on the tennis court of her new $36.5 million estate.

Meanwhile, Stephen and Ayesha Curry also made a surprise appearance! The married couple snuggled with each other on an outdoor sofa while enjoying a drink, making it clear that they certainly don’t mind being stuck with one another. The video overall was a heartwarming montage of people spending quality time with their loved ones (in the safety of their homes), and it was a unique way to raise money for the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Of course, Justin and Ariana made their own cameos as well! Ariana cuddled with her cute dog Toulouse for her singing solos, while Justin went on a romantic stroll with wife Hailey Baldwin in the beautiful Canadian countryside, where they’ve been isolating for the last few weeks.

Ariana and Justin, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, shared the news of their charity single on May 1. “Grateful to announce that my friend and i have partnered with @1strcf and @sb_projects on this release,” tweeted Ariana Grande, continuing her never-ending boycott of the Shift key on her keyboard. “proceeds from the streams and sales of #stuckwithu will be donated to [First Responders Children’s Foundation] to fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

After announcing the collab, Ariana shared an instrumental loop from the song. It was part of her and Justin’s attempt to include Beliebers and Arianators in the music video. “please use this instrumental & send us videos of u being your beautiful selves, dancing with your loved ones, pets, whatever / whoever brings u comfort during this quarantine (even if it’s just u alone. that’s beautiful too.) to be a part of #StuckWithU.”

The world was first teased a possible Ariana x Justin collab since he returned to music last year. After going on a self-imposed hiatus due to burnout, Justin returned from his break by performing alongside Ariana during her final headlining set at Coachella in 2019. The two sang his 2015 hit, “Sorry.” Justin addressed the audience, saying that he hadn’t “been on stage in like two years. I came out here, no idea I was gonna be on stage tonight. I wore this fly outfit not knowing I was gonna be on stage. I had to get my groove back, get my swag back.”

Justin was set to get his groove back by hitting the road in 3030, but he — like countless others — had to postpone his plans. “In light of the current public health crisis, and with the deepest concern for all those being affected, Justin Bieber will be postponing all currently scheduled 2020 dates for The Changes Tour,” his team said in a statement on April 1. “While Justin – along with his band, dancers and crew – has been hard at work preparing an amazing show, he has always put the health and well-being of his fans first and foremost. Justin is anxiously awaiting the opportunity to get back out on the road and perform in a space that is safe for everyone. He asks that his fans hold on to their tickets, as they will be honored as soon as the dates are rescheduled. Information on rescheduled dates will be forthcoming soon.”