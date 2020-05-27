Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker ‘Having Fun Together’ After Memorial Day Hangout Sparks Romance Speculation

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted out together again and HL spoke with pals close to the pair who revealed the truth behind their relationship.

Kendall Jenner, 24, sparked rumors of a romance with Devin Booker, 23, once again when the pair were spotted out together on May 25. The runway model and the Phoenix Suns player were seen together on Memorial Day as she was driving her white Mercedes G-Wagon out of the Van Nuys Airport. Although the twosome have been seen together on more than one occasion, multiple sources close to the A-listers spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and said the pair are “having fun together.”

“Kendall and Devin have known each other and been friends for years and have always gotten along great so it’s really not a big deal that they’re spending time together,” one insider said of Kendall and Devin — who is also the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods. “Whether or not that turns into something more is yet to be seen at this point but right now they’re having fun together and enjoying each other’s company so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility. But right now because of the pandemic and the NBA season suspension they’re able to spend more time together than they normally would which has really helped them connect. Time will tell once things get back to normal.”

Another source close to the pair added, “Kendall and Devin continue to hang out because they roll in the same cliques. Devin is really missing basketball right now so to be able to hang with her really makes him happy and he does like her a lot more than a friend. He is working on making it more and many think that Kendall is going to give him a chance. It’s in a wait and see moment right now, but they aren’t going to stop hanging out anytime soon, so the chances of their friendship getting to be anything more is certainly there.”

“One step at a time and Devin appears to want to give it a chance,” the pal continued. “One thing that is to his advantage is that he has been able to hang out with her plenty because, even if the NBA season were to come back, he won’t be playing that much or at all because the Suns are out of the playoff picture all together. So, he has all the time in the world to not have to travel and be away from her for a good amount of time. Once the NBA makes their decisions on the rest of the season [that] will sort of dictate the next phase of their current friendship and where it goes. It’s looking very likely to turn romantic though, everyone sees it. She is just playing hard to get and he loves that.”

Kendall and Devin’s reunion comes nearly a month after the two first sparked romance rumors with an Arizona road trip in late April. The pair were seen hanging outside his Mercedes-Benz Maybach at a rest stop while reportedly on their way to Sedona, Arizona. Despite the overwhelming rumors of a whirlwind romance, multiple sites reported at the time that Devin and Kendall were just friends.