Kendall Jenner Spotted Out With NBA Star Devin Booker After Seemingly Denying Romance Rumors

Who needs a Lyft when you have Kendall Jenner to pick you up? She and Devin Booker reunited in her Mercedes on Memorial Day, nearly a month after she shut down talk of them dating.

If Kendall Jenner has decided to make some spare cash by driving for Uber during this economic downtime, then here’s hoping Devin Booker gave her five stars. Kendall, 24, was spotted driving her Mercedes G-Wagon out of Van Nuys Airport on May 25 with the 23-year-old Phoenix Suns player riding in the passenger seat. No word on where they were going – she didn’t post pictures of them on her Instagram, and he’s been quiet on social media since the NBA paused its season due to COVID – but this Memorial Day reunion comes nearly a month after the two first sparked romance rumors with an Arizona road trip.

Kendall and Devin — who, keep in mind, is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner’s former BFF, Jordyn Woods — were seen hanging outside his Mercedes-Benz Maybach while at a rest stop while reportedly on their way to Sedona, Arizona. The two were trying to keep it low-key during this late-April road trip. However, it’s hard to go anywhere in the world when you’re a famous model and Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and fans soon recognized her. This got the rumor mill talking about a possible romance, though multiple sites reported at the time that Devin and Kendall were just friends.

The talk got so loud that the normally reserved Kendall had to step in. After Twitter users noted Kendall’s history of dating NBA players – she’s been romantically linked to Kyle Kuzma, Ben Simmons, Blake Griffith, and Jordan Clarkson – someone made a suggestive joke that the league was “passing” Kendall around. Another suggested, “Maybe she passing them around,” which prompted Kendall to tweet, “they act like I’m not in full control of where I throw this c—-” Not only did Kendall exert her sexual agency, but she also squashed any talk about her love life – all in one Tweet!

Speaking of Twitter, Jordyn, 22, seemingly responded to all the talk of her ex-boyfriend driving around with her ex-BFF’s sister with a single tweet. Jordyn – who dated Devin in 2018, and even went on a double date with Kendall and Ben Simmons at the time – tweeted, “haha good morning” on April 29, the same day the news of Kendall-Devin’s road trip broke.