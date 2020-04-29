Jordyn Woods Laughs After Seeing Rumored Ex Devin Booker On Road Trip With Kendall Jenner

Jordyn Woods posted a very cryptic tweet after news broke about her rumored ex Devin Booker’s road trip with Kendall Jenner.

What’s going on here, Jordyn Woods? The 22-year-old took to her Twitter on Wednesday, April 29, to write something very interesting that left fans scratching their head. “haha good morning,” was all she tweeted. Hmm. Naturally people came up with their own conspiracies that she was laughing about her rumored ex Devin Booker, 23, going on a road trip with Kendall Jenner, 24. “Her ex smashing Kendall Jenner,” one joked while another said that the supermodel “sucks” for hanging out with him. Jordyn was romantically linked to The Phoenix Suns basketball player in 2018. The duo also went on a double date with Kendall and her boyfriend at the time Ben Simmons, 23.

Devin and Kendall sparked romance rumors when they were spotted at, of all things, a rest stop in Sedona, Arizona earlier this week. He was first seen hanging outside his very expensive car before she bolted towards the passenger seat in a revealing outfit where she bared her abs in a sexy crop top and loose-fitting pants. Hang tight y’all because the two of them are reportedly just friends and nothing more.

Jordyn, as many know, had a tumultuous 2019 that led to her now being a former KarJenner family pal after news broke about her kissing Khloe Kardashian‘s then boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a house party. She appeared totally unbothered by that situation on the basketball player’s 28th birthday in March when she decided to steal focus from his special occasion by posting a couple of smoking hot Instagram pics.

haha good morning — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) April 29, 2020

The social media superstar glistened in the waters on Zaya Nurai Island in Abu Dhabi in just a bright green bikini where her curves and swerves were on full display. She went makeup free for both the snaps which showed off her natural beauty as she enjoyed her time overseas amid Tristan’s big day.

Her sizzling pics in the UAE kept coming only days later when she took to the ‘gram to show off her envious body in a gorgeous black and white polka dot dress. Perhaps scandal really does a body good?