It was a family affair in Malibu as the KarJenner clan reunited with Scott Disick for a relaxing dinner to catch up after the start of the new year!

Members of the Kardashian, Jenner, and Disick family all came together the night of Jan. 9 at Nobu restaurant in Malibu for a huge reunion dinner. Kourtney Kardashian, 40, Scott Disick, 36, and their daughter Penelope Disick, 7, looked quite content leaving the Malibu hot spot, as Scott held his little girl’s hand while they walked to their car. Kourtney donned an entirely black ensemble, with her former partner following suit. Penelope, meanwhile, went for some fun pops of color! The seven-year-old sported purple boots with flared green patterned pants and wore a light, mocha colored coat. The trio looked ever so fashionable, just like the rest of their family who joined them for the evening!

Also in tow for the night out was family matriarch Kris Jenner, 64, who held hands with Corey Gamble, 39, as they left the restaurant. Walking arm and arm were sisters Khloe Kardashian, 35, and sister Kylie Jenner, 22, who sported a vibrant ice blue, skintight velvet dress. Finally, Kim Kardashian, 39, stepped out in a cream colored ensemble and fluffy coat as she walked with her family to their cars as they left the restaurant following their delicious dinner. It was such a welcome surprise for fans of the family to see them all together, especially after their busy beginnings to 2020!

Kourtney and Scott, in particular, have been making time to spend with their three kiddos — including sons Mason, 10, and Reign, 5 — over the holidays. Scott and his partner of nearly three years, Sofia Richie, 21, were spotted in Aspen at the beginning of 2020 with Mason and Penelope! The quartet enjoyed some fun on the slopes and walking hand in hand through the snowy town while on their wintery getaway. Kourtney was also busy with Reign, spending the day in their Los Angeles home cuddled up to together by the fire on New Year’s Day!

Of course, bringing the entire family together was definitely bound to happen for the family to head into 2020. Everyone from the Kardashian/Jenner/ Disick clan all appeared to be in great spirits together as they made time to catch up and have a family meal at one of Malibu’s best. With the new year in full swing, fans cannot wait to see what each member of the family gets up to next!