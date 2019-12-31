Sofia Richie Holds Hands With Penelope As She & Scott Disick Take Kids Shopping — See Pics

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick ring in the New Year with a sweet shopping trip alongside his kids Penelope and Mason.

Sofia Richie, 21 and Scott Disick, 36, have made their trip to Aspen, Colorado a serious family affair! The couple stepped out to do some last-minute shopping while out in the snowy city with his two kids Mason, 10, and Penelope, 7. The group appeared to be all bundled up for the freezing weather as a friend tagged along before getting started on their evening celebrations. Sofia stepped out looking as chic as ever in an oversized gray fur coat and a bright red beanie. She paired the warm ensemble with a tan crossbody bag flung over her body while rocking a pair of fuzzy, pink slides which we hope didn’t get wet while walking through the snow! Meanwhile, her partner-in-crime matched her style by wearing a navy puffer jacket and a pair of black pants for the family outing.

The most heartwarming part of this photo though is Sofia gingerly holding Penelope’s hand during this outing and leading her through the snow. Penelope holds on tight to Sofia and looks absolutely adorable trailing behind the model in her pink, puffer jacket, black-on-black leggings and sweater, and pink snowshoes. The moment is heart-melting and really demonstrates just how close Sofia has gotten to Scott’s kids in the last two years of their relationship. We honestly can’t wait to see more adorable moments like this in the future!

This trip to Aspen has been hyped so much on both Scott and Sofia’s social media accounts. On Dec. 30, Scott posted a photo of himself taking off on a private jet on Instagram and then Sofia filled her Instagram Story up with more information about where they were headed. She posted photos of snow-capped mountains from the plane, as well as a tour of the lavish house they’re staying in. The pair are also joined by their pal, Darren Dzienciol, who is the co-owner of 1OAK.

Darren posted a photo to his Instagram Story of the trio posing for a mirror selfie. Scott is front and center in the pic, wearing sunglasses and a puffy blue winter jacket. Meanwhile, Sofia looks chic in her tan coat and black leather gloves, with her hair slicked back into a bun.

She shared photos of her full outfit on Instagram, which included chic white pants and brown snow boots, as well. “Home in my fav New Year’s location,” she wrote alongside the pics.