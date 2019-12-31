Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Jet To Aspen For New Year’s Eve Without His Kids

It’s a New Year’s Eve getaway for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick! The lovebirds are in Aspen for the holiday, while Scott’s kids are back in L.A. with Kourtney Kardashian.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have taken their love to Aspen, Colorado for New Year’s Eve 2020. Scott posted a photo of himself taking off on a private jet on Instagram on Dec. 30, and then Sofia filled her Instagram Story up with more information about where they were headed. She posted photos of snow-capped mountains from the plane, as well as a tour of the lavish house they’re staying in. The pair are also joined by their pal, Darren Dzienciol, who is the co-owner of 1OAK.

Darren posted a photo to his Instagram Story of the trio posing for a mirror selfie. Scott is front and center in the pic, wearing sunglasses and a puffy blue winter jacket. Meanwhile, Sofia looks chic in her tan coat and black leather gloves, with her hair slicked back into a bun. She shared photos of her full outfit on Instagram, which included chic white pants and brown snow boots, as well. “Home in my fav New Year’s location,” she wrote alongside the pics.

Scott and Sofia also spent New Year’s 2019 in Aspen, but during that trip, they were joined by Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, along with Kim and Kourtney’s kids. This time, though, it looks like the KarJenners are not part of the ski trip, as Kourtney and her kids were photographed in Calabasas on the afternoon of Dec. 30.

Still, it appears that Scott and Sofia are on fine terms with Kourtney and her family, as they attended the KarJenner Christmas Eve party on Dec. 24. Earlier this year, Scott, Sofia and Kourtney also took the kids to Finland for an amicable, blended family trip.