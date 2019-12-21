Sofia Richie Invited To Spend Holidays With Scott Disick & The KarJenners: She’s ‘One Of Them’ Now

Sofia Richie has been regularly spending time with the KarJenner crew, including vacations with Kourtney Kardashian and traveling to Europe with Kylie and Kris Jenner!

Sofia Richie, 21, has been welcomed with open arms into the Kardashian-Jenner clan — and that includes their upcoming holiday plans! “Sofia is of course included in whatever Scott does with Kourtney Kardashian for the holidays,” a source close to the family tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “The family is very last minute and still figuring out their plans, but they are trying to make it work so that everyone is happy. It sounds like Sofia will spend some time with her family and some time with Scott and Kourtney.”

Sofia, who grew up with the KarJenner clan thanks to Kris Jenner‘s friendship with her dad Lionel Richie, has developed her own bond with Kourtney and her three kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, even joining the on family trips. Last year, the 21-year-old joined the Disick family on a vacation in Aspen, Colorado and the entire thing was captured for an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Beyond Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, matriarch Kris — who’s older daughters Kim and Kourtney grew up with Sofia’s big sister Nicole Richie — has also made sure that Sofia feels like family.

“Kris Jenner of course made sure to include her,” the insider adds. “Kris treats her really, really kindly. She won’t not invited to anything — the family has always treated her well and respected her.” Kris and Sofia were spotted spending some one-on-one girl time while vacationing in Italy for Kylie’s epic 22nd birthday trip — and it seems like the duo bonded over more than just family. “Kris has even been helping her with career advice this past year, which is worth its weight in gold,” a second source also adds, referencing Sofia’s popularity as a model and designer which includes her own collection with Missguided.

“Sofia is totally accepted by the Kardashians as one of them,” a second source adds. “Don’t forget they’ve known her and her whole family forever so it’s not like she was ever really an outsider. It was a little awkward at first just because no one wanted to do anything to upset Kourtney but as soon as she made it clear she was fine with the relationship everyone went above and beyond to make sure Sofia felt welcomed.” Sofia and Scott began dating back in 2017, and the relationship was somewhat controversial at the time given the pairs 15 year age difference (at the time, Sofia was 19 and Scott was 34) — but the pair have proven that they’re truly a great match. “They all really like her and that’s not really a big shock because Sofia is very likable,” the second insider continues. “She’s just a very sweet girl and they all consider her a part of the family now.”