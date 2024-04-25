Joey Fatone Reveals He Could Have Played This Part in HBO’s ‘Entourage’ (Exclusive Interview)

Joey Fatone could have added Entourage to his television credits, he exclusively told Hollywood Life. While promoting his latest partnership with Skrewball Whiskey, the original peanut butter whiskey, the NSYNC band member, 47, confessed he’d go back in time to return a phone call that he got about the HBO series.

“I would have called [producer] Mark Wahlberg back when he told me he had this project about him and his friends, and that I remind him of one of his friends,” Joey explained to Hollywood Life. “He asked if I would like to read the script. I said ‘yes,’ never followed up and then two years later: Entourage [came out].”

As for what character Mark had asked him to play? “It was the part of Turtle,” Joey revealed. Actor Jerry Ferrara ended up playing the character alongside his fellow cast members, Adrian Grenier, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon.

Joey, however, has been seen in various films and TV shows throughout his successful career. Among his most famous credits include the character Angelo in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies and an episode of Hannah Montana as Joey Vitolo.

Nowadays, the Brooklyn native is taking the music scene by storm. Earlier this year, he reunited with his fellow NSYNC members — Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez Chris Kirkpatrick and Lance Bass — on stage. Despite not having performed together in years, Joey said they weren’t nervous.

“It was easy,” he gushed. “We all talked about how we were going to do it the day before we walked through it. Then, that night, was simple.”

In addition to performing some of their biggest hits that night, the boy band also collaborated on the track “Paradise” on Justin’s new album, Everything I Thought I Was.

“When we all get together, we all fall right into place,” Joey noted.

Additionally, Joey will tour with AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys this summer. The experience, Joey teased, will “take people away from everyday life.”

As for Joey’s new partnership with Skrewball, the “It’s Gonne Be Me” artist noted that the whiskey has “become a staple in [his] home bar.”

“I feel like my career post-NSYNC has been a banner for screwing the norm,” he said about the partnership. He then explained how he’s gearing up for horse racing season in Kentucky. “I start by celebrating at the hotel with my manager (he’s been going every year too). We get ready by eating McDonalds breakfast, getting dressed and having a shot of something. … Favorite race day cocktail pre-Skrewball was a whiskey and coke. Since discovering the peanut butter flavored smoothness, you already know what’s in the cup!”