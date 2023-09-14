Is NSYNC Going on Tour in 2024? All About the Boy Band’s Reunion

Image Credit: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

NSYNC was a boy band from the 90s and aughts, which featured members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

The group reunited on-stage at the 2023 VMAs to present the Best Pop award.

NSYNC will release its first new song ‘Better Place’ on Sep. 29, 2023.

NSYNC fans rejoice! The beloved boy band has reunited for their first new song in over 20 years. The group revealed that they’ll drop “Better Place” as part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack on Sep. 29, 2023. The band gave their first preview of the song in the trailer, released on Thursday, Sep. 14. While it’s not certain if anything more will come of the reunion, it’s certainly exciting to see Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick singing together again.

Along with the new song, fans are also clamoring to see the boy band take the stage again! It’s been over a decade since the band’s last musical reunion, and it’s been even longer since their last full-blown tour. While fans are waiting to find out if NSYNC will hit the road again, HollywoodLife has all the details for you.

NSYNC Reunite for New Song

Reports that NSYNC had gotten back in the studio for the new song had surfaced back in August. Before announcing the track, the boy band took the stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs to present Taylor Swift with the Best Pop award. “Over 20 years ago, we were just kids when we won Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye.’ It was our first VMA, and it meant the world to us. It validated our hard work,” Justin said at the start of the presentation.

Ahead of the official track announcement, the band had lip-synced along to the audio from a Friends scene asking “Do you know something?” It was later revealed that “Better Place” would be a part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. Snippets of the band singing the new track can be heard in the trailer. Justin voices the Branch character in the movie, which will hit theaters on Nov. 17.

Is NSYNC Going on Tour?

Unfortunately, there are no further details on what else the band will do with their reunion, whether it’s more music or a tour. While no members of the band have said anything just yet, a new report from TMZ says that they don’t plan on touring, releasing an album, or doing a residency. Still, nothing has been confirmed.

Earlier NSYNC Reunions

While NSYNC split up in 2005, the boy band has gotten together on a handful of occasions over the years for both musical and non-musical reunions. When Justin earned the Video Vanguard award at the 2013 MTV VMAs, the group was part of his medley performance, singing “Girlfriend” and “Bye Bye Bye.” When the group was given a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame in 2018, they all got together for the ceremony and appeared on Ellen together.

The group has also had a few occasions that they’ve had partial reunions. All of the members except Justin joined Ariana Grande on stage for her 2019 headline set at Coachella, where they sang her song “Break Up with Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” and their own “Tearin’ Up My Heart.” In April 2022, Joey, Lance, and Chris gave an impromptu performance at Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss’ wedding.

When Was the Last Time NSYNC Toured?

While there have been a handful of performances since the group split up, the boy band’s final tour was in 2002 to promote their album Celebrity. The tour ended in April 2002, and the band began a hiatus, which they never returned from. The members’ final appearance as NSYNC was in 2005 at the “Challenge for the Children,” but they didn’t perform. They released a greatest hits album that same year.

While the band has not toured together in over 20 years, Justin has set out on numerous tours as a solo artist. His most recent time on the road was in 2019 for his The Man of the Woods tour.