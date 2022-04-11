NSYNC Reunites Without Justin Timberlake To Perform At Ryan Cabrera’s Wedding: Video

The boy band gave an impromptu performance of ‘Bye Bye Bye’ at Ryan Cabrera’s wedding to WWE star Alexa Bliss.

Millennials rejoice! Three members of NSYNC got together for a spur-of-the-moment performance at Ryan Cabrera’s wedding to Alexa Bliss on Saturday April 9. Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass hopped on-stage during the pair’s special day in Palm Desert, California to sing one of their hits for the lucky wedding guests. While Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez were missed, it was still an amazing take on the track.

The three singers were dressed pretty casually for the impromptu performance. Chris rocked a black t-shirt and matching pants, with his chain necklaces on full-display. Joey sported a white button-down and black capris, while Lance was dressed in a kilt for the occasion! All three of the members looked like they were having a great time, and the guests were going crazy for the unexpected performance. The reunion was perfect for Ryan and Alexa’s wedding, which they said was “Rockstar” themed in an interview with People.

Even though NSYNC split up in 2003, the band have regrouped on a few occasions for one off performances or informal reunions. The biggest reunion with the full band came in 2013, when Justin’s four bandmates joined him onstage at the MTV VMAs when he received the Video Vanguard award. Since the award show, the band have gotten together to receive their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, via Variety. The boy band (sans Justin) also regrouped in 2019 to join Ariana Grande for her Coachella performance, per Teen Vogue.

Even though the possibility of the group reuniting with Justin for another album or tour seems like a longshot, it doesn’t seem like the group is entirely opposed to working together some more. Their 90s boy band contemporaries, the Backstreet Boys, have even floated the possibility of the two groups working together, although it’s not clear what their name should be. Backstreet Boy AJ McLean told HollywoodLife in an exclusive June 2021 interview, “I’m not sure how well the name’s going to — We may need to work on the name a little bit. Syncstreet.” Lance suggested “N’Street” for the supergroup.