Nick Carter Pitches Idea Of Backstreet Boys ‘Collaborating’ With NSYNC & More Boy Bands For Supergroup Song

Nick Carter EXCLUSIVELY teases that a Backstreet Boys and NSYNC collaboration may finally be in the works.

Nick Carter, 40, and the Backstreet Boys put their 2020 DNA World Tour on hold until the COVID-19 outbreak slows down, but all this down time has gotten the pop star thinking about teaming up with other boy band members to give back, and it involves music. “Yeah, absolutely,” Nick told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an Instagram Live on May 21, when we asked him about teaming up with NSYNC and giving ’90s teeny boppers the moment they’ve all been waiting for. “It would be really, really cool to collaborate with other artists. Absolutely.”

Though nothing is officially happening just yet, Nick already has a few ideas in his head as to what a potential collaboration could look like. “I think you got to start maybe, maybe it’s a song,” Nick revealed from his Las Vegas backyard. “I had this idea recently that I was thinking about that I might talk to the guys about as well because I’ve been doing a lot of philanthropic things lately and finding ways to give back and using technology to help people and stuff like that and I thought it would be really cool to do like a ‘We Are The World’ song and find a specific charity, something that really would help people in time of need. We have all of the nurses and doctors and the first responders who are out there risking their lives on a daily basis, people like them, and just finding ways, trying to create new content. Maybe that would be a way to try to bring in groups like NSYNC, all the other boy bands and other artists. Maybe kind of come up with something because I believe that towards the end of the year, people are going to hopefully really want to come together and help each other and lift each other’s spirits up, but we’ll see! I’m just riffing right now!”

On May 19, the Backstreet Boys revealed they were being forced to postpone their 2020 DNA World Tour until 2021 because of social distancing measures. Despite this, Nick says they are trying to deliver new music before the year’s end, even if it has to be done virtually. “Yeah, we are doing Zoom calls, we are coming up with some really interesting things that haven’t been announced yet that we are able to do on our time off now,” Nick revealed. “Once things lighten up a little bit more, maybe we’ll be able to get back into the studio and if not, maybe we have to do a Zoom recording session. But really, we are touring our last album that we put out, DNA, and that’s really on the agenda. Maybe in 2021, we’ll think about some new music, but I think, maybe something will be coming, like I said, this holiday season.”

After a successful run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nick reveals the band could very well return to the stage for another residency. From the sounds of it, they’re open to continuing the momentum with their fellow boy band friends when this pandemic ends to give the fans something to look forward to. “I fell in love with Vegas because we had done the residency for 2 years and it was very successful and we were very grateful for that,” Nick added. “Coming back would be definitely, I think really cool and something to do, but we were right in the middle of a world tour and it is a really great tour. DNA, it’s a big show, Backstreet Boys on top and the biggest production and all of these different things and people were really enjoying it and we were getting ready to do our second run but after that, it would definitely be really cool to come back to Vegas. I’m really good friends with all of the guys from NSYNC. It would be cool to do some stuff together with the guys from NSYNC.”

While Nick can’t wait to get back on the road, he currently is thankful to be safe at home with wife Lauren Kitt Carter, 36, and their children Otis, 4, and Saiorse, 7 months. He’s also been very busy with his own philanthropic work by teaming up with companies such as Voss Water and Happy Family Organics. “You just got to find interesting ways to give back and Voss decided along with me maybe we could deliver some water to Brooklyn Mt. Sinai Hospital and all of the doctors and nurses were really appreciative and happy just to be thought of,” Nick said. “Those are the ways that you have to find, just unique ways to give back when really, what I would love to do and have done when we have free time is I’ll go visit hospitals with the guys, we’ll go hand out food to people. Just being there and showing them that you actually care that you go there and do these things is important but we can’t right now so you’re using technology and using your platform to speak to give back.”