Justin Timberlake’s ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ Meme Gets Coronavirus Edit & He Loves It — See Pic

Justin Timberlake’s classic ‘It’s Gonna Be May’ meme got a Coronavirus edit that he happened to love!

This was bound to happen. Justin Timberlake, 39, found the humor in someone creating a much different version of his long-running “It’s Gonna Be May” meme on Thursday, April 30. He shared a Coronavirus edit of it on his Instagram stories which showed him in the 2000 music video for “It’s Gonna Be Me” with a face mask added in. “Spring Summer 2020. Thanks for this, internet,” he jokingly wrote as the caption. Social media has been using this meme for several years now in the days leading up to May 1st due to the way the Grammy winner sang “me” as “may” in the chart-topping hit. Let’s not forget that the song was off NSYNC‘s record-breaking album No Strings Attached which sold 2.4 million copies in its first week!

Nostalgia seems to be a trend for the “Cry Me A River” singer as of late. Case in point: his famous ex-girlfriend Britney Spears, 38, gushing about him in an Instagram video shared earlier this month. She pretty much broke the internet after posting a video of her dancing to his track “Filthy” while looking stunning in a sexy crop top. “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” she wrote as her caption. SAY WHAT?

But wait… it got so much more interesting when he decided to respond to her words in the sweetest of ways! He left a laughing and three waving hands emojis, which are used to express joy, in the comments section which left fans of theirs in a complete emotional breakdown. Clearly they have moved on from each other in the years since their split as he’s been married to wife Jessica Biel, 38, since 2012 and she’s been romancing hunky personal trainer Sam Asghari, 26, for quite some time.

“Justin was pleasantly surprised and touched by Britney words about him being a genius,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The insider also added they have “no issues with one another” all this time later and that, “[They] would be more than happy to be in the same room as each other. They are very cool with each other.”