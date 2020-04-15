Justin Timberlake Goes Wild Over Britney Spears’ Hot New Dance Video After She Calls Him A ‘Genius’

Justin Timberlake didn’t hesitate to leave a positive comment in response to his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears’ epic Instagram video of her dancing to his song and calling him a ‘genius’.

Justin Timberlake, 39, showed his appreciation for his ex Britney Spears‘ surprising shout-out on Apr. 15 with a lighthearted response and fans of the former lovebirds are loving it! The “Mirrors” singer left a laughing emoji along with three waving hands emojis, which are used to express joy, in the comments section of Britney’s video and it proved there’s no bad blood between the former boyfriend and girlfriend.

The exchange was unexpected though since 38-year-old Britney and Justin haven’t really spoken much of each other since their very public breakup in 2001, let alone give positive shout-outs. Britney’s original video showed her dancing to his 2018 song “Filthy” and her caption was loving and funny. “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” part of it read as she twirled around in a white crop top and white shorts in the clip.

Fans couldn’t help but comment on Britney and Justin’s social media interaction and many of them were reminiscing on their love. “My adolescent heart is aching with what ifs and what could have beens. 🥺🥺,” one wrote. “I hope he texted her and asked if she is doing ok…. 🥺,” another wrote. “Living for this!!!!!!” a third enthused and “I think this may just save 2020,” a fourth wrote.

Britney and Justin first met way back when they were kids during their stint on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club in the early 1990s. After the show ended, they didn’t reconnect until 1998 when Britney joined Justin’s popular band NSYNC on tour. They soon started dating and became one of the hottest couples of the late 1990s/early 2000s, often attending public events together and gushing over each other in interviews. When their relationship ended in 2001 there were rumors that Britney cheated on Justin with backup dancer Wade Robson, 37, which was claimed to have inspired Justin’s popular solo hit song “Cry Me A River” which came out in 2002. Luckily, both Britney and Justin have seemed to find their happy endings with romance as Britney is dating Sam Asghari and Britney is married to actress Jessica Biel.