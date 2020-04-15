Britney Spears Gushes Over Ex Justin Timberlake Nearly 20 Years After Split & He’s Here For It

Britney Spears called her ex-BF Justin Timberlake ‘a genius’ as she boogied to his sexy tune ‘Filthy’ — and Justin showed Brit some love right back in the comments!

Britney Spears, 38, still has love for her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, 39! The pop star posted back-to-back videos of herself dancing to his 2018 track “Filthy” while showing off her toned body in a crop top. “I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT,” she wrote in her caption, attaching a shining star emoji. As if that wasn’t enough, Justin was here for it and responded right back in the comments with three hands-in-the air emojis along with a laughing one. Is it too soon to start praying for an Instagram live reunion with Britney and Justin? “Put your filthy hands all over me,” Justin croons in the song, as Britney twirled away on her sunny California patio. Just like the song says, Brit was definitely “cookin’ up a mean servin’.”

“This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!!” Britney explained in the rest of her caption. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored,” she noted, adding, “Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!” The In The Zone singer didn’t stop there, and was spotted grooving along to the same in another video posted just minutes later. “Part 2 … 13 turns wheeeeee !!!!!!!” she wrote, adding several flirty tongue-sticking-out emojis. The mom-of-two looked like she was having so much fun as she flipped her blonde ponytail and twirled for the camera, reminding us of the good ol’ days.

Britney’s current boyfriend, Sam Asghari, didn’t seem to mind the shoutout to her ex and showed some love in the comments! “Snapchat, instgram, tiktok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you,” he gushed in a comment. Her little sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 29, was also loving Brit’s moves! “You keep having fun and looking cute tho!!” she sweetly commented. The Crossroads star is in the best shape of her life, proudly showing off her bod in a low rise pair of white shorts and floral patterned crop top. She added a dash of glam with a dramatic black eye liner, perfectly complimenting her de facto quarantine accessory: a black choker necklace.

Brit, of course, wasn’t exactly joking when she noted that she and Justin had one of the “world’s biggest break-ups” back in the day. The pair originally met as kids way back in the early ’90s when they appeared on Disney Channel’s The Mickey Mouse Club but didn’t reconnect until they were in their teens. The couple began dating after Britney toured with NSYNC in 1998, and quickly became the ultimate teen couple! One of Britney and Justin’s most memorable red carpet moments was when they showed up to the 2001 American Music Awards in matching denim ensembles, which Justin recently dished about in an interview. “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” he said of the looks on his former bandmate Lance Bass‘ show The Daily Podcast. Sadly, the pair called it quits in 2001 after Britney was rumored to have cheated on Justin with choreographer Wade Robson, which is said to have inspired JT’s iconic song “Cry Me A River.”