Justin Timberlake Defends Iconic Denim Outfit He Wore With Ex-Girlfriend Britney Spears

Justin Timberlake spoke about his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in a rare interview about an iconic fashion moment that happened during their relationship.

What’s this? Justin Timberlake is ACTUALLY talking about Britney Spears? The 39-year-old chatted about his ex next to former NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass, 40, on The Daily Podcast on Thursday March 19. One of the topics discussed revolved around the iconic matching denim outfit that he and the “Toxic” singer wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. It is considered by many to be a highlight of their time together and a memory many Britney/Justin fans still remember to this day. The Grammy winner defended their ensembles and even said that it is something “you can kind of rock” today. Lance wasn’t feeling what he said although he did admit that, “Denim on denim is kind of popular right now.”

Justin then followed up by saying this: “You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love.” Aww! The “Senorita” singer rarely if ever brings up Britney or their time together even though some fans still fantasize that they will reunite eighteen years after the couple split up. That will more than likely remain a fantasy for them as both have moved on with many other people since then. He has been married to actress Jessica Biel, 38, for almost eight years and the couple share one son together. Britney is currently in a relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari, 26, and shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 42.

News began to swirl about the state of Justin & Jessica’s relationship after he was seen holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright, 30, in New Orleans in November 2019. He issued a public apology over the matter shortly after pics of them were seen across the internet. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in a note on Instagram.

Things appear to be going well for the two of them months after the scandal broke. The former 7th Heaven star was seen wearing her wedding ring while hugging her beau at her 38th birthday earlier this month.