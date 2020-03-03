Jessica Biel Flashes Wedding Ring While Hugging Hubby Justin Timberlake At Her Birthday Party

Happy Birthday, Jessica Biel! To celebrate her turning 38, she threw a slumber party celebration with her husband, Justin Timberlake, and with her wedding ring around her finger.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas,” Jessica Biel captioned the Instagram Gallery she uploaded on Mar, 3. In the photos, Jessica and husband Justin Timberlake, 39, celebrate her 38th birthday with a delicious looking cake and a very casual dress-code. JT is in a tie-dye t-shirt, while Jessica is dressed up like she could slide into bed after eating the first slice. However, the one fashion accessory that stood out was the diamond ring on her hand. After Jessica was seen without it, there was speculation that there was trouble in paradise. Apparently, all is good between these two. “Thank you @justintimberlake for throwing my kinda party. And thanks to all of you for the bday wishes!”

Three days before her birthday party, Jessica was spotted leaving a Health Mart Pharmacy with bags around her wrist and no ring on her finger. The missing sparkler prompted some concern, especially since it happened just three months after Justin was seen cozying up to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, at a bar in New Orleans. The two were spotted holding hands under a table while at a wrap-bash. A rep for Alisha denied that there was anything to this, and an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that nothing happened. “There was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA.”

Days after the incident happened in New Orleans, Jessica wore her wedding ring out in public, indicating that things were still good between her and JT. Plus, days after she was seen without the ring on that pharmacy run, Justin took their 4-year-old son Silas out to the movies. Justin kept it low key, and his son seemed excited as they exited the theatre, a bag of popcorn in his hands.

Ultimately, Justin felt that he had to apologize for his “a strong lapse of judgment.” In the statement he issued on Instagram, the “Can’t Stop The Feeling” singer reiterated that “nothing happened between me and my co-star.” However, he still was sorry to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.” As to why he felt like making such a public mea culpa after this non-scandal, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that JT was “very upset with himself” and felt that “making amends publicly was the right thing to do.”