Jessica Biel Spotted Without Wedding Ring 3 Mos. After Justin Timberlake’s PDA Scandal

Hollywood A-lister Jessica Biel was seen leaving a grocery store without her wedding ring on, three months after Justin Timberlake’s hand-holding scandal with his co-star.

Jessica Biel, 37, stepped out to do some shopping on Feb. 29 in Beverly Hills, and was seen carrying grocery bags without her wedding ring on. It comes three months after the her Grammy-winning husband Justin Timberlake, 39, got called out for cozying up to his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30, at a bar in New Orleans. The actress walked out of a Health Mart Pharmacy, flashed a brief smile, and then hopped into her Tesla and drove off. She looked super stylish in a dark floral print jumpsuit that gave us major Spring vibes, and paired it with a white knit cardigan which she left unbuttoned, and slippers. Jessica also carried a black shoulder bag and shielded her eyes with dark sunglasses. This is the first time the Hollywood A-lister has been spotted without her ring on. She and Justin have been married since 2012, and have reportedly been working on their relationship following the scandal.

It was back in November that photos emerged of JT and his co-star Alisha Wainwright appearing to be more than friends. The actors were pictured getting cozy during a cast outing at a bar in New Orleans on November 23, with one photo capturing the two holding hands under a table while partying on the bar’s balcony. Justin later released a public apology to his wife and their 4-year-old son, Silas.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” he wrote in a note on on Instagram, December 4, admitting, “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son,” Justin continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

Justin recently supported his wife at the premiere for season three of her show The Sinner. The couple attended the LA premiere on Feb. 3, where they appeared to be in good spirits. The “Say Something” singer, and the 7th Heaven alum, were all smiles as the stood close together for photos at the event — their first public appearance since the November scandal broke.