Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake Attend ‘The Sinner’ Premiere 2 Mos. After Alisha Wainwright Drama

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are slowly making their way back into the spotlight following the PDA scandal with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainright. They were all smiles in new photos at the LA premiere of ‘The Sinner’ season 3!

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake appear to be going strong just two months after the public drama with his Palmer co-star, Alisha Wainright. The couple attended the LA premiere of The Sinner season three on Monday night, where they appeared to be in good spirits. The “Say Something” singer and the 7th Heaven alum were all smiles as the stood close together for photos at the event. — Their first public appearance since the November scandal broke.

After she starred in season one of The Sinner, Jessica is now one of the show’s producers. She walked the red carpet solo in a black and white plaid blazer and a tight pencil skirt, before she met up with Justin inside the event. The singer looked handsome in an all-navy ensemble, which included a suit jacket, sweater and pants. JT sported his signature scruffy beard to support his wife at the premiere.

It was back in November that photos of JT and his co-star Alisha appearing more than friends emerged. The actors were pictured getting cozy during a cast outing at a bar in New Orleans on November 23, with one photo capturing the two holding hands under a table while partying on the bar’s balcony.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel at ‘The Sinner 3’ premiere in in Los Angeles, CA on Monday, February 4, 2020. (Photo credit: REX/Shutterstock)

Justin later released a public apology to his wife and their 4-year-old son, Silas.

“This is not the example I want to set for my son,” he continued. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”