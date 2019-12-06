Justin Timberlake: The Real Reason Why He Publicly Apologized To Wife Jessica Biel For PDA Pics

Justin Timberlake issued an apology on Instagram after he was spotted holding hands with his ‘Palmer’ co-star Alisha Wainwright at a New Orleans bar on Nov. 21.

Justin Timberlake, 38, felt like he had to speak up after he was spotted showing some off-screen PDA with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, 30. “Justin felt that making amends publicly was the right thing to do,” a source close to the star revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin was always taught that when you make a mistake you admit it and since his mistake was so public it warranted a public apology. That was all from the heart, Justin’s very upset with himself and he’s taking every step he can to fix this misunderstanding. Jessica is his world, as his family, he will make it right and this was the first step.”

The apology came over a week after photos and video were published of Justin holding hands with the Alisha at the Absinthe House bar in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 21. The “Cry Me A River” singer looked visibly drunk in the video published, as he placed his arm around Alisha’s waist — and in another video, Alisha comfortably rested her hand on his knee. Justin, of course, has been married to actress Jessica Biel, 37, since 2012 and the pair are also parents to son 4-year-old Silas. Immediately, speculation began online that something more may be going on between Justin and Alisha, who play love interests in the film.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse of judgement – but let me be clear – nothing happened between me and my costar,” Justin clarified in a statement posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Dec. 4. “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be,” also adding that he “drank too much and regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Alisha’s dad also came to her defense, saying that the pair are “working on a movie together… I did not make anything of it, really. I am a music producer, so I am used to all the hoopla. This is the business we are in. This is how it goes. I was not there, so I cannot tell you exactly what happened but I know my daughter and she is a very good kid.” Justin and Alisha were announced to co-star in Palmer — which is a film about a high-school football star who is released from prison and returns to his hometown — back in September.