Justin Timberlake Spotted Holding Hands With ‘Palmer’ Co-Star Alisha Wainwright In New Orleans

Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright, who began production on ‘Palmer’ earlier this month, looked fairly cozy as they took in the scene on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street.

Justin Timberlake, 38, was spotted holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, 30, as the duo hit up a bar in New Orleans, Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 21. In photos obtained by The Sun, Justin and Alisha were sitting at an outdoor table at Absinthe House located on the city’s iconic Bourbon Street. The duo could be seen holding hands under a table, and, in another photo, Alisha was gently resting her hand on Justin’s knee. The “Filthy” singer, who appeared to be out for the evening sans his wedding ring, hung out on the patio for around 40 minutes, eventually leaving by a back exit around 12:30 a.m.

In a video obtained by The Sun, Justin can also be seen placing his arm around Alisha’s waist. Though the photos and video may raise an eyebrow, a rep for Alisha tells HollywoodLife that the two were “filming a movie where their characters have a relationship, which is probably what was [shot.] No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.” On top of that, an eyewitness tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “there was no kissing or hugging or heavy PDA” while Justin and Alisha were at the bar. “So, whatever happened while they were there was what happened in the photos, nothing more.” HollywoodLife has also reached out to Justin’s rep for a comment.

Justin was confirmed as the lead in Palmer back in September, which is a film about a high-school football star — Eddie Palmer — who is released from prison and returns to his hometown. Eddie comes face-to-face with his past upon arriving home, and finds himself caring for a young boy who was abandoned by his mother. Alisha is listed on iMDB as playing the role of Maggie Hayes, but there’s no detail on how her role relates to Justin’s in the film. Production on the project — which is from the same producers as Oscar winner Green Book — began at the beginning of the month. The film marks the “Filthy” singer’s return to the silver screen after Woody Allen‘s 2017 comedy Wonder Wheel. For her part, Alisha is best known for her roles in the Michael B. Jordon Netflix series Raising Dion and Shadowhunters.

Justin tied the knot with actress Jessica Biel, 37, in Italy back in 2012 after five years of dating. The pair infamously split in Jan. 2011, but reunited later that July. “You inspire me, you inspire Silas,” Jessica gushed in an Instagram post about Justin’s Man of the Woods tour in April. “You inspire everyone around you — all of your fans, all of your friends and family — to work as hard and as with so much passion as you do. You are truly a sight to behold. I’m so happy that you’re going to get some time off. I’m so happy for you and for us…I’m your No. 1 fan, I love you.” Justin and Jessica — who are parents to 4-year-old son Silas — were last spotted out for a Halloween party.