Sam Asghari Sends Love To His ‘Princess’ Britney Spears As She Celebrates 38th Birthday — See Message

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, showered his lady in love with a sweet message on her birthday, sharing that there’s a reason ‘the world fell in love with you!’

Breaking the ice on Britney Spears‘, 38, birthday — literally! Britney’s love, Sam Asghari, took to Instagram to share the sweetest message to the pop princess along with a hilarious video to accompany his words. In the clip, posted on Dec. 2, the couple were filmed skating in a closed out ice arena. Both Britney and her man were totally covered in the fuchsia lighting as Britney’s song “Break The Ice” played in the background. Suddenly, Sam, quite literally, breaks the ice himself! The actor took a tumble on the ice and it looked like it really hurt. But looking back, he clearly thought it was the best, funniest video to share on his love’s birthday.

And the funny clip was only the beginning. Sam proceeded to write the sweetest caption to the video, wishing Britney the happiest birthday. “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️,” Sam began the caption to his post. “There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My Ass still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉” he concluded the caption before adding the hashtag “break the ice.”

The couple actually broke the ice when they first met in October 2016 on the set of Britney’s “Slumber Party” music video. Naturally, meeting the most famous pop star in the world was a bit intimidating for Sam, but eventually he plucked up the courage to give her his number and the two have practically been together since! “I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” she recounted in a January 2017 radio interview. “So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

Of course, Sam is so much more than just a fun partner. He’s really been there for Britney during difficult moments of her life in the last two years. “Sam has totally stepped up and been there for Britney during this very difficult time in her life,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on April 23, after Britney had checked into a mental health facility for a 30-day stay. After roughly two years together, Sam has really been there for Britney, and sharing fun memories with her and her fans is a perfect way to celebrate!