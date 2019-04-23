Exclusive
Britney Spears’ Boyfriend ‘Incredibly Devoted’ To Her As She Undergoes Treatment After Dad’s Health Crisis
Sam Ashgari ‘stepped up’ as both Britney Spears’ boyfriend and comforter amid her reported stay at a mental health facility, but she still has to fight back tears ‘almost daily.’
Britney Spears, 37, has relied on her father Jamie Spears, 66, as her legal conservator since 2008, but she’s increasingly leaning on another man in her life: her boyfriend Sam Ashgari, 25. “Sam has totally stepped up and been there for Britney during this very difficult time in her life,” a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after the pop star reportedly checked into a a mental health facility for a 30-day stay. “She’s been crying and fighting back the tears almost daily since her dad got sick and Sam has been there for her, wiping away the tears and helping her cope.”
Britney had to cope with her father undergoing yet another surgery after he ruptured his colon in Nov. 2018, an insider told us on April 3. The pop star revealed before that her dad nearly died after his first hospitalization in the fall of 2018 — her reason for canceling her Britney: Domination Las Vegas show in Jan. 2019. None of this has scared Sam away. “He’s incredibly devoted,” our source from today continues. “Britney doesn’t know how she’d get through everything life is throwing at her without him. This tough time has brought them even closer, she’s so grateful for his love and support right now.”
Sam was right by Britney’s side when they were photographed spending Easter together at The Montage hotel in Beverly Hills on April 21. It was the first time Britney had been seen in public since news of her stay at the wellness center surfaced. Sam even wrote that Britney’s decision to seek help was “a sign of absolute strength” that “inspired him,” as he borrowed a quote from his girlfriend’s Twitter that read “Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body and spirit” on April 3. Ten days later, he also posted an adorable video tribute for Britney on National Kissing Day!
Sam was a backup dancer when he met Britney on set of her music video for “Slumber Party,” which was released in Nov. 2016. Over two years later, and Britney decided to put an indefinite hold on her music to “put [her] full focus and energy on [her] family,” as she explained in her Instagram post in Jan. 2019 — and Sam has not been left out of that plan.