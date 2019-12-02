Happy Birthday, Britney Spears: Relive Her Most Iconic Outfits Of All Time On Her 38th Birthday

Where has the time gone? Britney Spears is now 38 and we’re taking a look back on how her iconic costumes over the years that changed music videos and performances as we know it.

Oh baby baby. Britney Spears was just 16 when she exploded onto the music scene in her music video for “Baby One More Time” in 1998. Her schoolgirl outfit with the tied off white blouse, black mini skirt and grey thigh high tights made her a legend overnight. Now the singer is turning 38 on Dec. 2 and we’re looking back on her most iconic outfits that literally changed music video history as we know it.

As if her schoolgirl outfit couldn’t be topped, Brit did it with her “Oops I Did It Again” iconic red skin-tight jumpsuit. The look is so iconic that even today people wear it as a Halloween costume because it’s so well recognized. And of course the dance she did in the chorus is something that every Britney fan knows by heart. She then blew us all away by performing the song at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards by performing the song in a skin-tight nude glittering costume of a tiny top and low slung pants. Her electric dance performance has gone down as one of the VMA’s best moments.

Britney continued to top herself by wearing a green bra top and glittery low slung boy shorts when she performed “Slave For You” at the 2001 VMA’s while carrying a white boa constrictor snake above her head. Her music video costumes continued to evolve, as her 2003 vid for her iconic song “Toxic” — which Brit herself has said is her favorite song in her long catalogue — saw her as a sexy stewardess who seduced a hot passenger.

Aside from music videos, Britney rocked red carpet looks that are still inspired by artists today. In 2001 she wore a denim strapless dress to the American Music Awards that matched then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake‘s all-denim suit. The coordinated outfits became such a sensation that Katy Perry wore the identical outfit to the 2014 VMAs with her pal matching Justin’s suit.

Britney has continued to stun fans with her incredible body in skin-tight barely there costumes from her Las Vegas residency that she began in 2013. She got super fit and wore incredible outfits that most performers could never pull off, let alone doing her intense dance routines. Happy Birthday Britney! You’ve given us so many amazing moments as a pop culture icon and we wish you many more years to come.