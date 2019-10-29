Jake Paul & Tana Mongeau Dress As Vintage Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears For Halloween

Jake Paul and Tana Mongeau were getting in the Halloween spirit on Oct. 28 when they chose to dress up like former couple Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears during their memorable American Music Awards appearance in 2001.

Jake Paul, 22, and Tana Mongeau, 21, may be one of the most popular couples of their generation, but they totally channeled one of the most popular couples from the early 2000s when they dressed up like Justin Timberlake, 38, and Britney Spears, 37, for Halloween! The YouTuber and his lady love were all decked out in the same matching denim outfits that the pop royalty stars wore during their appearance at the 2001 American Music Awards and it brought on some serious nostalgia!

Tana, who looked great in a strapless dress that looked similar to the famous one that Britney wore and took to her Instagram story on Oct. 28 to show off videos of the look. Jake, who was standing by her side and posing in the clips, looked equally as impressive in his denim jacket and cowboy hat, which was very reminiscent of the attire Justin rocked during the AMAs.

“You’re literally Justin Timberlake,” Tana gushed in one of the videos as Jake held up his phone and responded with, “You’re Britney Spears”. Tana then expressed her enthusiasm over Jake’s willingness to dress up in costume. “Woohoo! I’m so proud of Jake, he’s so miserable, he hates Halloween, he’s sober, but we did it!,” she screamed. Tana then shared a clip of her and Jake dancing along to Britney’s hit song “Oops!…I Did It Again” and Justin’s hit song “SexyBack” before they made their way into a Halloween party.

We have to admit that Jake and Tana definitely pulled off their look of Justin and Britney very well! We look forward to seeing if they show off any other Halloween costumes over the next couple of days!