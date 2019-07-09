Justin Timberlake: How He Feels About Being Forever Linked To Britney Spears

After 17 years, fans are still fawning over Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s romance. And, that was the case when she shared a cryptic quote on Instagram about a relationship ending, which led fans to believe it was about JT! Now, it’s time for his side of the story.

The saga of Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake has lived on for nearly two decades. Although they’ve both moved on — Justin, 38, married Jessica Biel and eventually welcomed a son, Silas, and Britney’s currently in a relationship with Sam Asghari — fans cannot get over their late ’90s to early ’00s romance. But, JT has separated himself from that era of his life.

“He has fond memories of his time with Britney, so he has no issues with their past being brought up. But, it was so long ago though, it’s not something he thinks about,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, explaining, “It was another lifetime, they were kids and now he’s married and he’s a father, which is a whole different ballgame.”

Nonetheless, there’s no bad blood between the Justin and Britney, 37, whatsoever. “He has nothing but good wishes for Britney,” the insider shares. “Justin knows people used to call him and Britney ‘the prince and princess of pop,’ which is flattering, but it’s not a name he identifies with,” merely due to the fact that life has moved on, and so has he. “He sees himself as a musician, a husband and a father,” the source says, adding, “He definitely doesn’t think of himself as being royalty in that sort of way.”

Fans of the duo hashed up their relationship on July 7, when Britney shared a cryptic quote to her Instagram page. “Our lives may not have fit together, but ohhh did our souls know how to dance…” the message read. Soon after, fans began to speculate that Britney was referring to her romance with Justin. That’s when IG users began to flood the comments section of her post with guesses and questions about if the quote was about her ex.

However, the narrative soon shifted when fans started to believe that Britney was possibly hinting at relationship troubles with her boyfriend, Sam. Whoever or whatever the mysterious quote was about, there’s been no rumblings of trouble in paradise between Britney and Sam. And, fans of Justin will know that he’s a happily married man with his wife, Jessica and their son, Silas. But, it’s nice to live in the past once in a while, we guess!