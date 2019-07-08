Britney Spears Posts Cryptic Message On Instagram & Fans Think It’s About Justin Timberlake

After Britney Spears posted a cryptic message to Instagram on July 7, fans are speculating that her words are directed toward her ex, Justin Timberlake.

It’s been 17 years since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake were a couple, but fans are still holding out hope that there’s a spark between them. On July 7, Britney took to Instagram to post a cryptic message about a relationship that has come to an end, and people are convinced that it’s about Justin. “Our lives may not have fit together, but ohhh did our souls know how to dance…” the message read. Almost immediately, someone wrote, “Is this for Justin Timberlake?”, while another person added, “This is about Justin right?” Other simply commented Justin’s name to make it clear that they’re certain it’s about him.

However, some other fans pointed out that maybe it could be a subtle way of Britney revealing that there may be some trouble in paradise in her relationship with Sam Asghari, who she’s been dating since the end of 2016. “Single woman alert?” someone asked. Another person also wrote, “Did she and @SamAsghari break up?!!?!” Britney did not comment on any of the speculation, but it was just a few weeks ago that Sam was complimenting her on Instagram, and they just took a vacation together last month.

Britney and Justin dated from 1999-2002 after working together on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club. They were the ultimate teen dream relationship at the time, and fans have been hoping they’d get back together ever since their breakup. However, it’s pretty clear that they’ve both moved on — Britney had two kids with Kevin Federline and was in a few other relationships over the years, while Justin is married to Jessica Biel, who he shares a son with.

Meanwhile, Sam has stood by Britney throughout her very difficult year this year, which included a stint in treatment for her mental health. The two met when he starred in Britney’s 2016 music video for “Slumber Party,” and started dating shortly afterward.