Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears Have Stayed ‘Connected’ Over The Years Since Infamous Split

Britney Spears And Justin Timberlake caused quite a stir with their recent online interaction. Yet, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned, these two exes are ‘very cool’ with each other after reconnecting years ago.

“Justin [Timberlake] was pleasantly surprised and touched by Britney [Spears’] words about him being a genius,” a source shares EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. Eighteen years after Britney, 38, and Justin, 39, called it quits in, as she put it, “one of the world’s biggest break-ups,” she gave JT a shoutout on Instagram. In a pair of videos, posted on Apr. 15, she danced along to his track, “Filthy,” and praised his “genius,” which prompted him to reply. Thus, the Internet lost its mind, but as sources tell us, these two have been on good terms for a while. “Even before dating each other, Justin and Britney had a connection [since they] worked together very closely while they were with Disney.”

The Mickey Mouse Club alums “always had a great friendship, one that turned into love,” the source tells HollywoodLife. Brit and JT know that they will “always be connected by their past,” but that past is one that’s full of “respect” and love. “Everyone knows the rough patch they went through, but having Brit dance to his music and call him a genius was all in good taste. They all have clearly moved on, but it is nice to think of the past in times like this.”

“Even though they aren’t going to be hanging out with each other anytime soon, they have no issues with each other,” the source adds. “[They] would be more than happy to be in the same room as each other. They are very cool with each other.” (HollywoodLife has reached out to Justin and Britney for comment on this.)

Justin was undoubtedly “cool” with Britney’s videos. “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!!” she captioned the first “Filthy” video. “As you can see, I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. …I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey, the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT.” Justin then replied with a laughing emoji and thee pair of waving hand emojis (used to express joy.)

Britney and Justin dated from 1998 to 2002. While things were toxic between them immediately after the split, a second source tells HollywoodLife exclusively that the two “reconnected a couple of years ago,” and that they’re “on great terms” now. “His mom Lynn follows Britney and her sister on Instagram, and every once in awhile, they’re in touch. Britney was Justin’s first love, it’s all been so long that any hard feelings have healed on both sides.”

“Of course, Justin has moved on from everything that went down between him and Britney and wishes her nothing but the best,” a third source tells HollywoodLife. “So much time has passed, and it’s all water under the bridge at this point. It was so long ago and they were kids and at many different points in their lives. He thought her post was hilarious and thought it was sweet for her to give him a shout out like that.”