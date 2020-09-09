NSYNC & Backstreet Boys Tease ‘Something Big’ Coming & Fans Go Wild Over Possible Collab

After Lance Bass and Nick Carter teased that the Backstreet Boys and NSYNC are working on something together, fans are buzzing about what it could possibly be!

A secret project appears to be in the works between Backstreet Boys and NSYNC! Speculation over a potential collaboration began after Nick Carter and Lance Bass posted photos together on Instagram on Sept. 8. In their captions, they revealed that their meet-up had to do with something being worked on between the two boybands.

“Working on something big,” Nick wrote. He also added hashtags with the names of both groups as well as ‘coming soon.’ Lance wrote, “Working on a little somethin’ somethin’.” He also included the ‘coming soon’ hashtag, as well as a tag to his podcast, The Daily Popcast. Hmm…maybe some sort of announcement will be made there?!

For years, fans have been begging for BSB and NSYNC to get together and form a supergroup, and it looks like they may finally be getting their wish! Of course, now the big question is — will Justin Timberlake be part of this little project? It’s no secret that he’s been the hold-out on an actual musical reunion for NSYNC, so it would certainly up the excitement level even more if he was confirmed for whatever’s going on here.

Fans flooded the comments section of Lance and Nick’s photos with messages about how thrilled they are at a potential BSB/NSYNC collab. However, some are also skeptical that the tease could just be for Nick appearing on Lance’s podcast.

Meanwhile, this fall, BSB singer AJ McLean will become the latest boy-bander to compete on Dancing With the Stars. Joey Fatone, Nick and Lance have all previously competed on the show. Joey and Nick were both runner-ups during their respective seasons (Joey then returned for the All-Star season and was sent home during week two), while Lance came in third place on his season. AJ has a lot of work to do if he’s going to live up to these standards, but hopefully there’s also some time for a side BSB/NSYNC project, too!